1 dead, 7 wounded following separate shooting incidents Tuesday night in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, July 28. One person is dead and seven people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. near Buffum and Meinecke. The victim, an 57-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening injury . The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

The second shooting happened around 10:31 p.m. near 24th and Maple. The victims are a 33-year-old man who was deceased on-scene and a 24-year-old woman who sustained a non-life threatening injury. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. Police say this investigation led to a second crime — a police pursuit.

The third shooting happened near 26th and Atkinson around 10:41 p.m. The victims are a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man. All sustained non-life threatening injuries .

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested. A suspect vehicle has been identified, a pink Infinity G35 that fled the scene.

The fourth shooting happened near 8th and Keefe around 11:50 p.m. The victim, an 41-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening injury .

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.