Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured after semis collide on Highway 33 in Fox Lake

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fox Lake
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOX LAKE, Wis. - One man is dead after two semis collided on State Highway 33 in Dodge County on Monday, Feb. 8.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 10 a.m. on STH 33, just west of County Highway A in the Township of Fox Lake. 

The initial investigation shows that a Peterbilt truck-tractor with box trailer (empty) was traveling east on STH 33. A Mack truck-tractor with tank trailer (hauling whey) was traveling west on STH 33. The Peterbilt and its trailer began to jackknife and partially travel over the center roadway line into the westbound traffic lane. The front of the Mack truck struck the left side of the Peterbilt truck.

The 60-year-old driver of the Mack truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old driver of the Peterbilt suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by Flight for Life helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

STH 33 was closed for approximately six hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Truck falls off overpass in Zoo Interchange

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation just released video of that incident on Saturday in which a truck went off an overpass -- and landed upright below.

Mother says woman opened fire on juveniles at Wauwatosa Red Lobster
slideshow

Mother says woman opened fire on juveniles at Wauwatosa Red Lobster

A manager at the Wauwatosa Red Lobster on Mayfair Road issued a statement Monday after a shots fired incident Sunday, Feb. 7, as police searched for the shooter.

Kroger employees get $100 bonus if they receive COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

Kroger employees get $100 bonus if they receive COVID-19 vaccine

Kroger employees are getting paid a bonus when they receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 