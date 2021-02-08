1 dead, 1 injured after semis collide on Highway 33 in Fox Lake

One man is dead after two semis collided on State Highway 33 in Dodge County on Monday, Feb. 8.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 10 a.m. on STH 33, just west of County Highway A in the Township of Fox Lake.

The initial investigation shows that a Peterbilt truck-tractor with box trailer (empty) was traveling east on STH 33. A Mack truck-tractor with tank trailer (hauling whey) was traveling west on STH 33. The Peterbilt and its trailer began to jackknife and partially travel over the center roadway line into the westbound traffic lane. The front of the Mack truck struck the left side of the Peterbilt truck.

The 60-year-old driver of the Mack truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old driver of the Peterbilt suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by Flight for Life helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

STH 33 was closed for approximately six hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.