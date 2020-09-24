Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured after cement truck backs over construction workers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine County
RACINE, Wis. - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a cement truck backed over two construction workers on a job site in Racine on Thursday, Sept. 24. 

It happened around 8 a.m. near Highway 11 and Ohio Street. 

A 39-year-old woman from Menomonee Falls died as a result of the incident. 

Assisting agencies included Racine County Sheriff, Racine Fire Department, Racine EMS, Racine PD, and Racine Medical Examiner. 

