1 dead, 1 injured after cement truck backs over construction workers

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a cement truck backed over two construction workers on a job site in Racine on Thursday, Sept. 24.

It happened around 8 a.m. near Highway 11 and Ohio Street.

A 39-year-old woman from Menomonee Falls died as a result of the incident.

Assisting agencies included Racine County Sheriff, Racine Fire Department, Racine EMS, Racine PD, and Racine Medical Examiner.

