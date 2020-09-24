1 dead, 1 injured after cement truck backs over construction workers
RACINE, Wis. - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a cement truck backed over two construction workers on a job site in Racine on Thursday, Sept. 24.
It happened around 8 a.m. near Highway 11 and Ohio Street.
A 39-year-old woman from Menomonee Falls died as a result of the incident.
Assisting agencies included Racine County Sheriff, Racine Fire Department, Racine EMS, Racine PD, and Racine Medical Examiner.
