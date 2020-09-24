Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured after cement truck backs over construction workers

RACINE, Wis. - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a cement truck backed over two construction workers on a job site in Racine on Thursday, Sept. 24. It happened around 8 a.m. near Highway 11 and Ohio Street. 

A 39-year-old woman from Menomonee Falls died as a result of the incident. The second person is a 28-year-old Kenosha man who is battling critical injuries.

Investigators are withholding the identities of those involved -- so the families can be notified. 

The construction project, which began in February, is set along a 1.3 mile stretch of Highway 11 or Durand Avenue. Crews are there to repair pavement, add medians to split the road, and improve sightlines for drivers. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol is interviewing witnesses -- and looking for any available video of the incident. 

FOX6 News reached out to A.W. Oakes & Son, whose equipment is at the construction site. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

