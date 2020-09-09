1 dead, 1 injured after 2 semis collide on I-39 in Rock County

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash involving two semis early Wednesday morning, Sept. 9 in Rock County near Edgerton. It happened on I-39 NB/SB at 166.

Authorities say a southbound semi drove through the median, colliding with a northbound semi. The northbound semi became engulfed.

One driver died and the other driver was transported to the hospital.

Currently, both northbound and southbound lanes are closed and an alternate route has been activated. Estimated time for starting to reopen the lanes will be in 2 hours.