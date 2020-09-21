$1.9M winning Megabucks ticket claimed by Neenah man

article

Megabucks, Wisconsin Lottery's Wisconsin-only lotto game, had a huge winner from the Sept. 5 drawing. A winning ticket worth $1.9 Million annuity, $1.6 Million cash, was sold by Mobil West in Neenah, Winnebago County.

A news release said Leonard McIlhone of Neenah recently claimed the winning ticket. McIlhone is a long-time Megabucks player who plans to put in his two weeks and retire early from his job.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2 percent incentive up to $100,000. Mobil will receive $38,000 for selling the ticket.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. Megabucks drawings are Wednesday and Saturday. Each set of two plays cost $1 per draw. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.

Advertisement



