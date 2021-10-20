Here's what is driving up auto insurance costs, and how to keep yours low

article

The average cost of car insurance in 2021 has been driven up by a variety of factors, but there are steps you can take to keep expenses for your insurance policy low.

A rise in accident frequency and severity, as well as supply challenges amid higher demand for vehicles and parts, have accelerated the cost increase, according to a new white paper from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

"This new study highlights recent trends in the U.S. auto insurance market that are leading to increased claim costs and impacting consumers," said Karen Collins, APCIA assistant vice president of personal lines.

At the onset of the [coronavirus] pandemic, there was an initial decline in the number of miles driven," she added. "However, that quickly changed as we emerged from the stay-at-home orders and Americans are now driving more. In fact, driving has returned to near pre-pandemic levels."

Fatal crashes rise amid riskier driving

In 2020, more than 38,000 people died in auto accidents, an increase of 7% from the year before, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) . That's also the highest number of fatalities since 2007.

"Insurers are increasingly concerned that since the start of the pandemic, Americans have embraced riskier driving behavior, such as impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt," Collins said. "This is leading to more crashes at a time when the cost of medical care and vehicle repairs is escalating. Safety is the primary concern. However, these trends also impact consumers’ auto insurance costs."

How to keep car insurance costs low

The cost of car insurance is determined by several factors including age, credit history, driving record, level of deductibles, a driver’s zip code and more. Newer and more expensive cars will also likely cause your cost of insurance to go up, too. Here are three ways to save on auto insurance rates:

Shopping for discounts Improving your driving Comparing insurers

Shop for discounts

Improve your driving

Drivers can work on their driving in order to get better insurance rates. A clean driving record with no tickets or at-fault accidents will get drivers better average car insurance rates than a poor driving record. Violations will off a driver's record after a certain period of time, but they can also take proactive steps such as taking a driver's safety course to clear some violations like speeding tickets from their record.

Compare multiple insurers

