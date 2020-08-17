Your grill isn't just for burgers and brats -- you can cook up some tasty desserts too! Chef Alisa Malavenda joins FOX6 WakeUp with some sweet treats you can try at home.

Grilled Peach Melba

large ripe peaches, cut in half

pound cake ( homemade or store bought)

1 pt. raspberries

2 T sugar

pinch a salt

vanilla ice cream

For the raspberry puree:

Puree the raspberries in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add the lemon juice and salt. Add the sugar to taste and puree again until well blended. Strain into a bowl through mesh sieve or cheese cloth to remove the seeds, pressing the mixture with the back of a spoon to push it through. You can make this ahead and store refrigerated, for up to 3 days.

Using a serrated knife, cut the pound cake into slices ( you can also use a biscuit cutter to make rounds . Set aside

Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling ( you want a medium heat level)

Lightly oil the grate

Halve and pit the peaches

Place peach halves on hot grill grate (cut side down and cook about 5 minutes or until lightly charred (the peaches should sizzle slightly) and are easily pierced with a skewer; you may want to turn them over a grill a few minutes more. Transfer the peaches to a platter and let cool to room temperature.

Grill the cake slices, turning once, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to platter or place a warm cake slice on each plate and top with grilled peach halve and a scoop of ice cream. Drizzle each serving with the raspberry puree

Grilled Foil Packet Banana Foster

A quick, fun dessert to do on the grill! Serve over vanilla ice cream.

Per packet:

½ banana, sliced in rounds or lengthwise - which every your preference for presentation

2 tablespoons of spiced rum or you can use even something like Kahlua

(you can use apple juice for the kiddos)

1 T unsalted butter

1 T brown sugar

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Preheat grill for medium heat.Place banana, liquor, butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon on a large section of heavy aluminum foil. You want to make sure you seal them tight ( especially with the run)

Bring up 2 sides of foil to touch and fold down a couple of times to get a good to securely seal. Place packet on preheated grill and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes

Carefully open up the packets and scoop ice cream right into the foil and enjoy it.

Grilled Mixed Berry Monkey Bread Cobbler

1 C mixed fresh berries ( 3-4 cups)

3 T cornstarch

1 cup sugar, divided

Pinch of salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 can biscuits ( you can make your own monkey bread dough if you are up to the task )

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Separate biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces per biscuit. In small bowl, stir together remaining 1/2 cup sugar, pinch of salt and ground cinnamon. Roll each biscuit piece in sugar-cinnamon mixture.

Combine all the berries with the other ½ C sugar and cornstarch in a cast iron pan or other grill proof pan (you can use a disposable foil pan too )

Give the berries a good stir to make sure it is mixed well.

Cover with an even layer of all the biscuit pieces cover the pan with foil and cook with the grill lid closed for about 15-20 min. The amount of time will vary depending on the temp and grill.

Take the foil off and grill about 10 minutes more until the biscuits are brown and berries are bubbling.

You can serve this with honey lavender whipped cream or your choice of ice cream.