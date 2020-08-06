Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair kicks off week 3 of Fair Food Drive-Thru with the addition of a fan favorite

WEST ALLIS - The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off week 3 of their Fair Food Drive-Thru with the addition of a fan favorite -- cream puffs. Brian Kramp is on the grounds all morning with a behind-the-scenes look at how you can get your cream puffs curbside.

Other menu items include Saz's Sampler Combo Platter, Fried Pickles, Roasted Corn on the Cob, and more. 

CLICK HERE for the full vendor list and menu.

Below is information on how you can get your cream puffs, and the dates and times for Week 3 of the Fair Food Drive-Thru:

  • What: Curbside Cream Puffs presented by Sentry
  • Date: Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16
  • Time: Thursday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Where: State Fair Park. Enter from Gate 5, located at 84th Street, to just pick-up Cream Puffs or make Cream Puffs your last stop at the Fair Food Drive-Thru.

Details: To guarantee your Cream Puffs, place your order online in advance at originalcreampuffs.com or by calling 414-266-7111. There will be a limited amount of Cream Puffs available without a pre-order.

  • What: Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Bank Five Nine
  • Date: Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9
  • Time: Thursday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Where: State Fair Park. Enter from Gate 9, located at S. 76th Street and W. Pierce Street.
  • Details: Gates open one hour before the Drive-Thru begins