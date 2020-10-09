Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Feargrounds is open Fridays and Saturdays in October

MILWAUKEE - Many Halloween events are making changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christina Van Zelst is at the Wisconsin Feargrounds with how they plan on enforcing social distancing. 

About Wisconsin Feargrounds (website)

Wisconsin's premiere haunted attractions have risen from the ashes after being taken over by the horrors that roamed the grounds for more than a decade.  What you'll find now is an entirely new experience sure to leave a lasting impression on your nightmares with two all new haunted houses in 2020. 

When you enter, you'll find yourself trapped in The Compound where the monsters have taken over and now reside. If you're able to escape, the next horror in store for you is the home of the new leader of the grounds.  Welcome to  Sketchy’s Chambers.  Think you've got what it takes? 

