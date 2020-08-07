Wild Root Acres is a small farm in Plymouth run by a family that strives to provide the best for their animals

Wild Root Acres in Plymouth is home to some special animals that are essential in making high-quality bath products. Brian is in Plymouth meeting the goats behind Wild Root soaps.

About Wild Root Acres (website)

My name is Natasha and my husbands name is Dennis; together with my step son Brennan we began this adventure and bought our farm in 2015. We started with 10 Khaki Campbell ducks and a few months later we welcomed two Nigerian dwarf goats into our lives, Isa and Indi. Shortly after, on September 26, 2015 Dennis and I made our love official and got married, celebrating with our close friends and family on our property! It was an amazing experience, and we were blessed to be able to have such a beautiful farm to share with everyone!

From then our farm has grown; December 24th 2019 we welcomed a baby boy !! We also now have chickens, ducks, goats, we are up to 10 full time goats and babies every spring. We have Dexter cattle, two German Shepherd’s and four cats! Aside from animals we also grow a bountiful garden. We grow garlic, strawberries, onions, squash and tomatoes just to name a few along with an ever expanding orchard of various fruit trees, adding a little bitmore each year. In what seems like a very short five years and counting, we have experienced so much but also still have much to learn. We are always evolving as implementing new practices and better techniques to the farm.