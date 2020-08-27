While the pandemic has changed the dating game — bad behaviors among daters continue
While the pandemic has changed the dating game -- bad behaviors among daters continue. Local professional matchmaker Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp to break down a not-so-nice trend that's popped up during quarantine.
MILWAUKEE - While the pandemic has changed the dating game -- bad behaviors among daters continue. Local professional matchmaker Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp to break down a not-so-nice trend that's popped up during quarantine.