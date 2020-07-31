Upcoming closures to take place next week in Marquette Interchange, along I-794 Lake Freeway

Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road)

WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. Construction is scheduled to be completed late fall 2020.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

I-43 Northbound work zone is scheduled to be shifted overnight to the outside lanes north of Hampton Avenue to Silver Spring Drive. Beginning at Silver Spring Drive to the north, traffic will be shifted back to the inside lanes. This traffic pattern will remain in place for approximately 30 days.

ALERT: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN NEXT TUESDAY MORNING

Advertisement

Northbound traffic shifted to the west (outside lanes) north of Hampton Avenue.

LONG-TERM RAMP CLOSURE IN PLACE:

I-43 Northbound exit ramp to Hampton Avenue Westbound remains closed and is scheduled to reopen to traffic early September.

Detour: → Travelers can use the I-43 NB exit to Hampton Avenue Eastbound and follow the detour along Port Washington Road to access Hampton Avenue Westbound.

I-94 East West Freeway – Marquette Interchange and *I-794 Lake Freeway Downtown Access

There will be extensive work in the eastbound direction beginning Friday night, and extending into next week, throughout the Marquette Interchange and the I-794 Lake Freeway. There will either be a full closure of I794 eastbound, or it is open to Plankinton Avenue and the WN/WS system ramps will be closed. Ryan will explain that we will have detours provided to accommodate travelers heading eastbound.

FRIDAY-THURSDAY, JULY 31-AUGUST 6, 2020

Overnight full system ramp closures I-794 eastbound throughout the Marquette Interchange into downtown Milwaukee.

Overnight full closures I-794 eastbound into downtown Milwaukee.

Detour: → Travelers on I-794 heading eastbound will exit at St. Paul/James Lovell or Plankinton Avenue, as the work requires, to access downtown Milwaukee.