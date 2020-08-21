Upcoming closures scheduled on I-94 through Marquette Interchange, e 68th Street overpass reopening

Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road)

WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. Construction is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2020.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22, 2020

• Port Washington Road/Silver Spring Drive entrance ramp to I-43 Northbound is scheduled to close to traffic long-term by 5:30 a.m., through mid-September, while crews perform structure work.

Detour: → Travelers can head northbound on Port Washington Road to Good Hope Road, continue west on Good Hope Road to access the I-43 northbound entrance ramp.

Advertisement

I-94 East-West Freeway (Marquette Interchange)

WisDOT is continuing work in the Marquette Interchange. This project consists of overnight work to address pavement conditions in and around the Marquette Interchange and extending the life of the pavement.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020

• An overnight full closure of the Marquette Interchange N-W System Ramp is scheduled to close to traffic from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Detour: → Travelers on I-43 Southbound can exit at the 11th Street/Highland Avenue exit, continue on 11th Street to Clybourn Street, west on Clybourn Street to 27th Street, south on 27th Street to St. Paul Avenue, west on St. Paul Avenue to 28th Street, and continue to the freeway to go westbound.

**68th Street Overpass – SCHEDULED TO REOPEN

Project Overview: Work consisted of replacing the 68th Street bridge, adding new retaining walls at each abutment, and fully reconstructing the overpass.

FRIDAY AUGUST 21, 2020 • The 68th Street bridge over I-43/I-894 is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Friday, August 21st by 5 p.m.