'Unwrapped To Go' is an annual culinary fundraiser turned gourmet drive-thru experience

MILWAUKEE - "Unwrapped To Go" to supports SHARP Literacy's innovative classroom and online science, technology, engineering, art and math -- otherwise known was STEAM programming. Brian Kramp is helping prepare for the annual fundraiser.
McDonald’s involvement in SHARP Unwrapped events
Marshall also speaks to SHARP’s partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities on the event and what it means to families staying at the House.
Chef Brian demonstrates the preparation of his Unwrapped To Go dish
Brian talks to Chef Brian about his dish, how he determined the theme of the meal (Unity Through Diversity), and his feelings about being involved with SHARP Unwrapped for three years.
Brian talks to Chef Alexa about her dish and what inspired the creation process.
Chef John demonstrates the preparation of his Unwrapped To Go dish while he talks about the ingredients he’s using.
Savory Fishcake with Tangy Iceberg Kimchi and Spicy Remoulade
John Korycki, executive chef of Bartolotta’s Harbor House of about his Unwrapped To Go dish
About SHARP’s education program that’s partially funded by Unwrapped To Go
Lynda talks about the development of SHARP’s Our True Colors and its meaning.