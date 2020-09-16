Traveling again: What to expect if you plan on taking a vacation

As states and cities start to open up a bit from quarantine -- many are looking to venture out of the house and take a vacation. Tom Karnes with LaMacchia Travel Agency joins FOX6 WakeUp with what it's like to travel again.

Recent/Current travel Experience

Masks

Mask on:

Shuttle/transfer at domestic airport

Entire time at airport

Duration of flight

Customs & immigrations in destination

Entire time at destination airport

Transfer to/from resort

Any time you leave the resort

Mask off

Advertisement

While dining or drinking at airport

At check-in after you get your temperature taken

When dining/drinking in public restaurants off property

Temperature taking

Resorts for sure

Select airlines

Sanitizers are EVERYWHERE! Required when entering restaurants

Most have foot/shoe sanitizers as well

Negative COVID test documentation

Online Health questionnaire

Where do we suggest for a quick vacation NOW

Mexico – Health Test questionnaire

Dominican Republic

Jamaica – negative test required

Saint Lucia – negative test required

Medical Insurance is being offered for no additional cost to visitors offered by specific resorts and the Dominican Republic.