Traveling again: What to expect if you plan on taking a vacation
MILWAUKEE - As states and cities start to open up a bit from quarantine -- many are looking to venture out of the house and take a vacation. Tom Karnes with LaMacchia Travel Agency joins FOX6 WakeUp with what it's like to travel again.
Recent/Current travel Experience
Masks
Mask on:
- Shuttle/transfer at domestic airport
- Entire time at airport
- Duration of flight
- Customs & immigrations in destination
- Entire time at destination airport
- Transfer to/from resort
- Any time you leave the resort
Mask off
- While dining or drinking at airport
- At check-in after you get your temperature taken
- When dining/drinking in public restaurants off property
Temperature taking
- Resorts for sure
- Select airlines
Sanitizers are EVERYWHERE! Required when entering restaurants
Most have foot/shoe sanitizers as well
- Negative COVID test documentation
- Online Health questionnaire
Where do we suggest for a quick vacation NOW
- Mexico – Health Test questionnaire
- Dominican Republic
- Jamaica – negative test required
- Saint Lucia – negative test required
Medical Insurance is being offered for no additional cost to visitors offered by specific resorts and the Dominican Republic.