The Petite Chef normally offers family cooking classes, during the pandemic they’ve opened their kitchen for a

The Petite Chef opens their kitchen for another reason

DOUSMAN - The Petite Chef normally offers fun cooking classes for the entire family, but during the pandemic they’ve opened their kitchen for another reason. Brian Kramp is in Dousman showing how they’ve also become an incubator for local food and beverage vendors.

About The Petite Chef (website)

The Petite Chef School of Cookery is dedicated to helping teach children and adults the joy of cooking by providing classes, cooking parties and corporate team building events. We understand the importance of teaching kids to eat a variety of healthy foods by offering cooking classes, birthday parties and camps. We also promote adult events and corporate team building. All events are hands on where participants get to learn skills and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Future events and kitchen availability at The Petite Chef

