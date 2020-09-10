The Packers season kicks off this Sunday: A dip that’s perfect for game day

The Packers season kicks off this Sunday. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dip that's perfect for game day.

Green and Gold Layered Dip

Ingredients:

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups sour cream

1 1/2 to 2 cups thick and chunky green salsa

3 to 4 cups shredded lettuce

1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded cheddar, Monterey Jack or Mexican blend cheese

3 to 4 scallions, chopped

2 to 4 fresh jalapeno peppers, chopped or sliced (optional)

Directions:

Mix the beans with garlic powder. Spread on the bottom of a pie plate or small casserole dish. Next spread sour cream over beans. Top with green salsa, shredded lettuce, cheese, scallions and jalapeno pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips.

