Expand / Collapse search

The Packers season kicks off this Sunday: A dip that's perfect for game day

Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

The Packers season kicks off this Sunday: A dip that’s perfect for game day

The Packers season kicks off this Sunday. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a&nbsp;dip that's perfect for game day.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - The Packers season kicks off this Sunday. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dip that's perfect for game day. 

Green and Gold Layered Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 cups sour cream
  • 1 1/2 to 2 cups thick and chunky green salsa
  • 3 to 4 cups shredded lettuce
  • 1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded cheddar, Monterey Jack or Mexican blend cheese
  • 3 to 4 scallions, chopped
  • 2 to 4 fresh jalapeno peppers, chopped or sliced (optional)

Directions:

Mix the beans with garlic powder. Spread on the bottom of a pie plate or small casserole dish. Next spread sour cream over beans. Top with green salsa, shredded lettuce, cheese, scallions and jalapeno pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers eager to take next step after NFC championship loss
slideshow

Packers eager to take next step after NFC championship loss

The Green Bay Packers are eager to build on the momentum they established last year after reaching the NFC championship game.

WisDOT offers new Brewers logo license plates for your vehicle
slideshow

WisDOT offers new Brewers logo license plates for your vehicle

Fans of the Milwaukee Brewers can now sport the new team logo license plates on their vehicles.

With Packers set for return, some eye business boost: 'Very optimistic'
slideshow

With Packers set for return, some eye business boost: 'Very optimistic'

The wait for Packers football will finally end this weekend, and fans aren't the only ones excited for the return of football season.