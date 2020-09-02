The fun that can be had on the Milwaukee Riverwalk

Calie Herbst, founder of Milwaukee With Kids, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the fun that can be had on the Riverwalk in downtown Milwaukee.

About The Milwaukee Riverwalk (website)

The Milwaukee Riverwalk District (MRD) has been at the forefront of the amazing transformation of the downtown Milwaukee River corridor including the building of the RiverWalk system of walkways along the river. You can see a map of the existing and growing RiverWalk system. MRD’s efforts over the past 19 years have led to significant improvements in the river’s physical setting, the programming of events that take place along the RiverWalk and an increase in the public’s awareness of the important role that the Milwaukee River plays in our quality of life.