The Brown Deer Farmers market has something for everyone

Farmers Markets are known for some of the best produce around, and the Brown Deer Farmers Market has plenty of options. Brian is there all morning checking out what’s in season.

About the Brown Deer Farmers Market (website)

If you are interested in volunteering at the Farmers’ Market or would like to perform at the Market contact:

Elizabeth Spaulding

Market Manager

espaulding@browndeerwi.org

Become a Sponsor

How sponsorships support our mission

Brown Deer Farmers’ Market Manager and Ad Hoc Committee are dedicated to consumer education as a critical component of building sales for local agriculture and building community. Vendors’ fees at the market cover the basic cost of operating the markets, but in order to keep fees as low as possible and still fund educational outreach, we are always looking for like-minded people and organizations to partner with us to fulfill our mission.

Sponsorship details

For many years, Brown Deer Farmers’ Market has proudly operated a vibrant farmers market which contributes to the success of local food growers and producers, strengthens our food economy and serves as a community gathering place. By becoming a sponsor of the Brown Deer Farmers Market, your organization shows a shared commitment to fostering an economically, ecologically and socially sustainable community.

If you are interested in learning more about partnership opportunities with Brown Deer Farmers’ Market, please call Elizabeth Spaulding at 414-371-3000 for details.