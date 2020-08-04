Expand / Collapse search

Brian is hanging out with some senior Olympians that are ready to participate in this year’s events.

MEQUON, Wis. - The 2020 Senior Olympics are quickly approaching and you can still sign up to participate. Brian is hanging out with some senior Olympians that are ready to participate in this year’s events. 

When getting prepared to Long Jump you first need to find your starting point on the runway and place a marker.

The jumper needs to sprint down the runway and jump from the takeoff board trying to get high and extend the legs to penetrate into the sand long jump pit.

About Senior Olympics (website)

This year, our Opening Ceremony will take with a new look and feel.  We are planning a very simple, but a meaningful ceremony that will bring our athletes, volunteers, and family members together to celebrate the start of a long-awaited and much deserved 2020 Competitive Season!

2020 WSO Overview of Events and CDC Guidelines

Did you know that Horseshoes, dartball, Badminton and shuffleboard are all sports that you can enter in this year’s Wisconsin Senior Olympics? Brian has details on how to get into the game.

1:00 PM - Social, practicing social distancing protocol - cold beverages  1:30 PM - Opening Ceremony Celebration   2:00 PM - Healthy snacks, frozen treats & Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs  FEE:  $10.00 per person

There will be some amazing athletes taking part in this year’s Senior Olympics later this month and one of them actually used to work at FOX6

Brian is on the tennis court get a preview of one of the most popular sports in this year’s games.