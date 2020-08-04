The 2020 Senior Olympics are quickly approaching and you can still sign up to participate. Brian is hanging out with some senior Olympians that are ready to participate in this year’s events.

About Senior Olympics (website)

This year, our Opening Ceremony will take with a new look and feel. We are planning a very simple, but a meaningful ceremony that will bring our athletes, volunteers, and family members together to celebrate the start of a long-awaited and much deserved 2020 Competitive Season!

1:00 PM - Social, practicing social distancing protocol - cold beverages 1:30 PM - Opening Ceremony Celebration 2:00 PM - Healthy snacks, frozen treats & Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs FEE: $10.00 per person