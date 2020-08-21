Summer is the perfect time for a picnic! Get a taste of some dishes travel well

Summer is the perfect time for a picnic! Chef Alisa Malavenda joins FOX6 WakeUp with a taste of some dishes that travel well.

Ultimate Picnic Sammie

1 large Boule ~ a round loaf of bread

Olive Oil

Roasted Red Peppers ( 4-6

)You could also add marinated artichokes if you want

2 balls of fresh Mozzarella Cheese, sliced

3 fresh tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

A few slices of meat ( ham - salami - pepperoni- capicola )

1/2 Red Onion, peeled and shaved thinFresh basil leavesSalt and pepper

Cut the top 2 inch layer off the round bread. Scoop out all the insides, but leave about a ½ inch on the bottom

TIP- ( I save the insides for bread pudding or you can dry and make bread crumbs )

Brush the inside of the 'lid and the bottom of the bread with some olive oil. Then start to layer your sandwich and keep layering - Use whatever you have in the fridge. I do like to end my layering with cheese and make sure you get everything to the edges of the bread and that they all fit as snug.

Now, wrap the big sandwich in saran and then foil and but it on a sheet pan with something heavy on top. I use another sheet pan with a foil-wrapped brick. Refrigerate overnight. Take a cutting board and serrated knife to your picnic and slice before serving.

Marinated Olives and Cheese

2 Cups of mixed olives, rinsed

1 C of cheese cubed or rough chunks ( I like Manchego )

1 t grated lemon zestÂ½ tsp oregano

½ tsp thyme

1 T parsley

Pinch of crushed red pepper

½ tsp fennel seed(optional)

¼ cup of olive oil

Mix all these ingredients well and refrigerate overnight. You can serve this in the cheese wheel, individual mini containers with a fork attached, or one big bowl.

Individual Jars of Summer Lemon Tiramisu

8 oz mascarpone , bring to room temperature

1 C heavy whipping creamlemon curd,

8 0z for filling and more for topping( homemade or store bought )

2 T powdered or bakers fine sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 package of lady fingers

For Dipping :

1 C limoncello ( you can also just use frozen lemonade , thawed )

1 C water ( if you want to cut the alcohol)

2 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 T sugar dissolved in the liquid.

In a shallow bowl mix up your limoncello for dipping, either straight up or cut it with the water, lemon juice and sugar.

In a bowl add the mascarpone cream, the zest of one lemon, and two tablespoons of powdered sugar, mix until smooth and creamy

.Fold in 8 0z lemon curd into the cheese mixture.

In a separate bowl whip up the heavy cream until you have stiff peaks.

Fold the heavy cream gently into the mascarpone and lemon curd mixture until well combined. Depending on the container you use, break the ladyfingers in half, dip the ladyfingers in the limoncello mixture and starting with a layer of them on the bottom of the jar- continue to layer with the cream mixture. and keep layering.

When you reach close to the top of the jar, place a dollop of lemon curd and a little more lemon zest Close the lid on the jar or cover with saran wrap and refrigerate overnight