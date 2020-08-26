Recipe: If you love the hot weather, whip up some turkey ranch wraps and have a picnic

If you love the hot weather, get out and go on a picnic. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to make her favorite summer sandwich.

Turkey Ranch Wraps

Ingredients:

1/2 cup prepared Ranch Dressing

4 ounces softened or whipped cream cheese

2 large whole wheat or spinach tortillas

4 to 8 thin slices turkey breast

A few cups fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup match stick or shredded carrots

1/2 red pepper thinly sliced into strips

Directions:Mix together Ranch dressing and cream cheese until smooth. To assemble wrap, spread a thin layer of the cream cheese mixture on each wrap. Lay 2 to 4 turkey slices down on one end of wrap. Then place spinach, carrots and red pepper on top of turkey. Roll wrap up tightly. If making ahead wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least an hour or up to 1 day ahead. Cut in half on an angle or in 2 inch bite size pieces.