Quick, easy, delicious: A summer slaw recipe with Door County dried cherries

MILWAUKEE - A quick, easy, and delicious summer slaw recipe with Door County dried cherries. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to show how it's made.

Door County Cherry Coleslaw

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup mayo
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 medium-size head of cabbage, shredded
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups dried cherries
  • 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions

In a big bowl, whisk together mayo, lemon juice, and honey. Season with a little salt and pepper.

Add remaining ingredients and toss well to coat.

Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.