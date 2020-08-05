Quick, easy, delicious: A summer slaw recipe with Door County dried cherries

A quick, easy, and delicious summer slaw recipe with Door County dried cherries. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to show how it's made.

Door County Cherry Coleslaw

Ingredients:

3/4 cup mayo

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 to 3 tablespoons honey

Salt and pepper to taste

1 medium-size head of cabbage, shredded

4 scallions, chopped

1 1/2 cups dried cherries

1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions

In a big bowl, whisk together mayo, lemon juice, and honey. Season with a little salt and pepper.

Add remaining ingredients and toss well to coat.

Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.