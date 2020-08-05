Quick, easy, delicious: A summer slaw recipe with Door County dried cherries
MILWAUKEE - A quick, easy, and delicious summer slaw recipe with Door County dried cherries. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to show how it's made.
Door County Cherry Coleslaw
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup mayo
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 to 3 tablespoons honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 medium-size head of cabbage, shredded
- 4 scallions, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups dried cherries
- 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds
Directions
In a big bowl, whisk together mayo, lemon juice, and honey. Season with a little salt and pepper.
Advertisement
Add remaining ingredients and toss well to coat.
Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.