Bring the magic of Las Vegas right to your living room while supporting the Pabst Theater. Piff The Magic Dragon joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of his new virtual show.

About Piff The Magic Dragon (website)

Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas brings the magic to you at home with a hilarious, interactive magic show to entertain the entire family, with the ease and convenience of Zoom.

Hot off his record-breaking Vegas residency, Piff presents a completely new show created for online viewing, featuring never-before-seen magic, with tricks happening in your hands and homes.

Host the star of America’s Got Talent and Las Vegas’ ‘Best Headliner,’ ‘Best Comedian,’ and ‘Best Magician’ award winner in your very own living room. And you don’t even have to put on pants. Though we’d prefer if you did.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas is a one hour live performance coming directly from Piff’s personal studio in Las Vegas (formerly his single car garage), and takes his trademark magic to new heights. As something completely new that can only be experienced online, don’t miss out!

Each pass allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or bring the whole family in on the fun! Capacity is limited so get your passes today! Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the power of Piff.