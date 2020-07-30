Expand / Collapse search

Old Heidelberg Park In is Milwaukee’s original Biergarten, which means they sell a lot of beer

GLENDALE - Old Heidelberg Park is known for their giant beer garden, but if you haven’t been their lately you’ve also missed the recent renovations they’ve made. Brian is in Glendale with a look at what’s new and what their doing to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Chef Dennis Stukel has cooked over 1 million fish fries in the Milwaukee area since 1980

Dennis will show off specialty Biergarden items. Massive 20 ounce Pretzel, Rainbow trout on a stick, Corn Brat (like a corn dog but brat), and much more.

About The Bavarian Bierhaus (website)

For nearly four generations, The Bavarian Inn was proud to host weddings, blood drives, bake sales, and community events as diverse as the remarkable patchwork of nationalities that give Milwaukee its unique charm.

Live Polka Music with Bruce Schuetz &amp; Thomas Dietrich-Kolupar of the band Alpine Blast in the Jagermeister Pavilion

German, Austrian and Slovenian Polka’s, Waltz’s, Tango’s and modern Alpine music - That’s one one local duo cranks our every time they hit the stage.

Our roots are in the 1920’s when the German Clubs of Milwaukee leased land on n Port Washington Road. The park, soccer fields, and clubhouse were finally complete in 1967. Since then, the site has been host to Milwaukee’s biggest – by far – and most authentic Oktoberfest and is the home of Milwaukee’s world-renowned Bavarian Soccer Club.

Soccer is a summer staple outdoors at Old Heidelberg Park and the pandemic isn’t stopping the fun in Glendale

Brian is there with details on their summer soccer camps.

In 2016 the Bavarian Bierhaus re-opened the space once occupied by the Bavarian Inn.  It features a bierhall, a 15 bbl brewery, and multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces. The Bierhaus will continue the tradition of being home to diverse regional events and festivals. We welcome you, and invite you to support your friends, neighbors and community by signing up for our emails, following us on Facebook, checking our website and downloading our Bavarian Bierhaus app for upcoming events.

Interview with NEW Brewmaster Jacob Sutrick

Jacob will show off the summer biers including our sommer Keller Bier and Milwaukee Vice Pineapple Weissbier.

Get ready to dance, laugh and rock! Pat McCurdy is performing tonight at The Bavarian Bierhaus

Brian is in Glendale with Pat at a venue that has plenty of room to spread out and socially distance.