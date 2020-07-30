Old Heidelberg Park In is Milwaukee’s original Biergarten, which means they sell a lot of beer

Old Heidelberg Park is known for their giant beer garden, but if you haven’t been their lately you’ve also missed the recent renovations they’ve made. Brian is in Glendale with a look at what’s new and what their doing to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

About The Bavarian Bierhaus (website)

For nearly four generations, The Bavarian Inn was proud to host weddings, blood drives, bake sales, and community events as diverse as the remarkable patchwork of nationalities that give Milwaukee its unique charm.

Our roots are in the 1920’s when the German Clubs of Milwaukee leased land on n Port Washington Road. The park, soccer fields, and clubhouse were finally complete in 1967. Since then, the site has been host to Milwaukee’s biggest – by far – and most authentic Oktoberfest and is the home of Milwaukee’s world-renowned Bavarian Soccer Club.

In 2016 the Bavarian Bierhaus re-opened the space once occupied by the Bavarian Inn. It features a bierhall, a 15 bbl brewery, and multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces. The Bierhaus will continue the tradition of being home to diverse regional events and festivals. We welcome you, and invite you to support your friends, neighbors and community by signing up for our emails, following us on Facebook, checking our website and downloading our Bavarian Bierhaus app for upcoming events.