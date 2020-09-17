Now through Sept. 20 nine restaurants are celebrating Richfield Dining Week

Now through September 20th nine restaurants are celebrating Richfield Dining Week
Brian is checking out three different locations this morning with three very different menus.
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Now through September 20th nine restaurants are celebrating Richfield Dining Week. Brian is checking out three different locations this morning with three very different menus.
The Village of Richfield’s 3rd Annual Dining Week is going on now
Brian is checking out the diverse lineup of food that guests can sample through Sunday.
If you like barbeque you’re going to love what’s smoking at Sloppy Joe’s Saloon and Spoon
Brian is there with a look at how they make their brisket and ribs perfect for any occasion.
In the kitchen at La Cabaña Mexican Grill
Brian is checking out the diverse lineup of food that guests can order through Sunday.
Break out the margaritas it’s time for some Mexican food
Brian is in Hubertus at La Cabana Mexican Grill showing off what they’re serving up for The Village of Richfield’s 3rd Annual Dining Week.