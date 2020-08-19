Now open: HIYA Taco was set to open back in April, but because of the pandemic that never happened

Expand / Collapse search

Now, after four months of waiting they are finally open and all morning Brian is getting an inside look at the newest taco joint in Shorewood.

SHOREWOOD - HIYA Taco was set to open back in April, but because of the pandemic that never happened. Now, after four months of waiting they are finally open and all morning Brian is getting an inside look at the newest taco joint in Shorewood.

About HIYA Taco (website)

We are for the young at heart. Through fresh ingredients, a little creativity and a lot of smiles, Hiya Taco is a place everyone can get behind. Because who doesn’t like tacos, margs and an awesome place for great conversations?

We know you’re here because you’re hungry. You want to get your order in and get your food out as quickly as possible. But we’re also in no rush. Hang out. Stay awhile. Enjoy the atmosphere. We’re here for a good time and a long time.

