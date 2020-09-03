Milwaukee has great pizzerias, but it never hurts to have options

For nearly 50 years Lou Malnati’s has been serving up some of the best Deep Dish Pizza in Chicago -- and now they’re in Brookfield. Brian is hanging out at the new location getting a look at what makes them so special.

About Lou Malnati's (website)

Lou Malnati's Pizzerias have stayed true to the original Chicago-style deep dish pizza recipe that Grandpa Malnati helped create in 1943 at Chicago's first deep dish pizzeria. We use only the freshest and finest ingredients available and our commitment to quality and consistency is what sets up apart. Our secret recipes for the flaky, buttery crust and exclusive sausage blend are unmatched in flavor and taste. The tomato sauce is so crucial to the making of a great Lou Malnati's pizza that each year a team from Malnati’s goes to California and meets personally with the tomato growers. The finest vine ripened plum tomatoes are then blended and canned exclusively for Lou Malnati's use. Our cheese has continued to come from the same small dairy in Wisconsin for over 40 years.