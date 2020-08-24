Many kids will be heading to class virtually this fall, some tips for creating a home school set up

With the school year almost here -- many kids will be heading to class virtually this fall. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips for creating a home school set up.

Some questions to consider before you start to set up your kid(s)` learning area at home:

How old are your kids?

Do they work well together?

What`s your budget for creating the space?

How much space can you dedicate for their study space?

Can the space be permanent or does it need to be flexible/multipurpose?

Will they need a computer/power for their school work?

Make them feel comfortable and let them help personalize their space.

Organization (organizational tips)

The desk! There are so many desks out there, from small to big and everything in between - so depending on the space you have, we`re going to talk about two options on opposite extremes. The first for small spaces and the second is for a shared space.

Small space: choose something like the TANGKULA Wall Mounted Table from Amazon. It hangs on the wall, so it`s out of the way when not being used. Plus it`s chic so your kids will love having a fun space of their own.

Second, while the kitchen table can be a good option, it can also make mealtime hard. Creating a space with this expandable table from Ikea is the ideal option. It`s thin and simple and can be expanded to accommodate several kids. Perfect if all of your children are all working at the same time, or if they`re working in a study pod, or if your student needs to spread out to work on a project.

Collaboration (tips/tools)

Virtual collabs made easy - you can use Whiteboard Fox which is easy to share, fast synching, and tablet friendly https://whiteboardfox.com/ (see video here https://youtu.be/MDEHFHG1l3Y) and FREE! Another option is if you need multiple boards or greater functionality is https://ziteboard.com/pricing/.

The hottest new collaborator for your desk! Meet Cozmo, a gifted little guy with a mind of his own. He's a real-life robot like you've only seen in movies, with a one-of-a-kind personality that evolves the more you hang out. He'll nudge you to play and keep you constantly surprised. Cozmo's your accomplice in a crazy amount of fun. Vector is a companion made to hang out and help out. Powered by ai and advanced robotics, he`s alive with personality and engaged by sight, sound and touch. He`s voice-activated, will answer questions, take photos for you, time dinner, show you the weather and more!

Use an online reward system to collaborate with your kiddos. You can work together to assign goals, earn rewards and they`re proven to motivate kids to accomplish their goals and good habits. Using www.kidrewards.org see video here https://youtu.be/0OtClPuiufg is free and simple to set up.

Personalization (products)

One of the most important things when setting your kids up to learn in a virtual environment is for them to feel comfortable and confident about the space they`re working in so they can focus. Letting them help personalize their space with some fun items for their desks is an easy way to get their buy in!

Start with an area rug - this Hemmahos rug from Ikea is great so kids can take a break and burn off a little steam playing hopscotch. Create a cozy spot for reading with a Butterfly Bean Bag Chair from Amazon. Learning can be even more fun with bright colored notebooks and desk supplies, and they add a little color to their space, let them choose some supplies from Yoobi Available online and at Target, Yoobi - there are tons of stationery options from fruit-topped pens to neon notebooks.

If you want school supplies that also double as beautiful home decor after you are done with virtual learning check out the Alexis Floral Pen Cup Trio and Desk Tray from Urban Outfitters. Help your kids stay organized in style with the Ban.do Get It Together File Folder in Coming Up Roses. With a rainbow of colors, your kids will love having a special place to keep their assignments.

If you have multiple kids working in the same area, these Cable Bite Charms from Urban Outfitters can help kids know which cord belongs to them, plus they reinforce the cable to prevent breakage.

Sanitation

Whether you`re heading to class, or getting ready for a day of online learning, it's important to keep your hands and workspace clean. These hand sanitizers from Bath and Body Works come in tons of scents and colors, perfect for every member of your family. If you have a student who is going back to school, they also have holders that let you clip right on your backpack.

Another great way to make sure your family stays healthy is to make sure you clean all of the surfaces around your house, especially your phone. Kids and adults spend hours a day on their phones, so make sure you keep them clean. A Phonesoap UV sanitizer is the perfect addition to any homeschool setting. Whether you`re cleaning up after a science project or art class, this mini desk vacuum from Amazon is the perfect desk accessory that even your kids can use! They come in vibrant colors too!

Another must-have for keeping your space clean is the Grips Sweep Laptop Cleaner by OXO. This tool is small, but mighty and can help keep your computer and tablet clean, especially after school lunch!