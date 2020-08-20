LIVE improv show via Zoom: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of 'Whose Line is It Anyway?' have new show

Like many things, live shows have been put on hold. But thanks to technology some performers have found a way to adapt. Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of "Whose Line is it Anyway?" join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about a virtual comedy event they have coming up at the Pabst Theater.

About Stream of Consciousness: An Interactive LIVE Streaming Comedy Show! (website)

Improv legends and Whose Line is it Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood unleash a wild, comedic ride with Stream of Consciousness, an all-new LIVE improv show via Zoom, where you are in the driver’s seat!

This truly interactive experience is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivate with their whip smart senses and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance you won’t find anywhere else…

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with the entire family. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they’re gone!