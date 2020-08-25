Expand / Collapse search

Less than an hour north of the city you'll find a slice of untouched nature right along Lake Michigan

Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Less than an hour north of the city you’ll find a slice of untouched nature right along Lake Michigan

Less than an hour north of the city you'll find a slice of untouched nature right along Lake Michigan. Calie Herbst, founder of Milwaukee With Kids, to talk about a great place for families to explore in Sheboygan.&nbsp;

SHEBOYGAN - Less than an hour north of the city you'll find a slice of untouched nature right along Lake Michigan. Calie Herbst, founder of Milwaukee With Kids, to talk about a great place for families to explore in Sheboygan. 