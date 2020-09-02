Labor Day weekend is coming up: The perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad

Labor Day weekend is coming up! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad.

Spaghetti Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound spaghetti, broken in half

2 cups cherry tomatoes, chopped in half

2 medium zucchini, diced1 cucumber, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup finely diced red onion, diced

2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe black olives, drained

1 cup sliced pepperoni or salami

Dressing: