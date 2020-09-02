Expand / Collapse search

Labor Day weekend is coming up: The perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad

Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

The perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad

Labor Day weekend is coming up! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - Labor Day weekend is coming up! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad. 

Spaghetti Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound spaghetti, broken in half
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, chopped in half
  • 2 medium zucchini, diced1 cucumber, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 cup finely diced red onion, diced
  • 2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe black olives, drained
  • 1 cup sliced pepperoni or salami

Dressing:

  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons dried Italian Seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper