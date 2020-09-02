Labor Day weekend is coming up: The perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad
MILWAUKEE - Labor Day weekend is coming up! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect end of summer and back to school pasta salad.
Spaghetti Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound spaghetti, broken in half
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, chopped in half
- 2 medium zucchini, diced1 cucumber, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup finely diced red onion, diced
- 2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe black olives, drained
- 1 cup sliced pepperoni or salami
Dressing:
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons dried Italian Seasoning
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper