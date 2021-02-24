Kids in Motion promotes health, well-being throughout the year

Checking out Kids in Motion
The mission at Kids in Motion is to promote health and well-being throughout the year as a place for children to play and learn. Brian is in New Berlin checking out this unique and fun play space for kids.
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The mission at Kids in Motion is to promote health and well-being throughout the year as a place for children to play and learn. Brian Kramp is in New Berlin checking out this unique and fun play space for kids.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Active play importance
Kids In Motion promotes family strength and values by offering various activities geared toward family togetherness and bonding. Brian is in New Berlin finding out why active play is so important for kids.
Imagination based play and development
When kids use their imagination to play, that's a good thing and at Kids In Motion in New Berlin they promote imagination based play as a way of engaging and making sense of the world. Brian is with the owner and Mom who carefully crafted this special place for kids to develop as they play.
Still doing birthday parties and now offering private events
Looking to throw a birthday party for your toddler in a fun and safe environment? Brian can help, he's at Kids In Motion in New Berlin with some ideas on how to keep the little ones moving and learning while playing.