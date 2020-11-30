Kewaskum's 'The Gift Nooke' offers unique shopping experience

The Gift Nooke in Kewaskum
There’s a new store opening this week in Kewaskum that claims to be the most unique gift shop this side of OZ. It’s a store and story inspired by a family’s gift shop that was only around one year more than 40 years ago. Brian is at The Gift Nooke with this special story.
KEWASKUM, Wis. - If you are looking for a unique shopping experience, head to Kewaskum, Brian Kramp got a preview of The Gift Nooke, which is hosting its grand opening this week.
Looking for a quaint and unique place to shop for handmade holiday gifts? Brian is in Kewaskum at a magical forest themed store that leads to any and all lands of imagination including Wisconsin’s first interactive hobbit tree home
