Expand / Collapse search

It's a family event aimed at giving back to the community: Details on a bicycle drive

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Details on bicycle drive happening at Brown Deer Park

Christina Van Zelst gets details on WeCare Bike Giveaway

BROWN DEER - It's a family event aimed at giving back to the community. Christina Van Zelst spent the morning at Brown Deer Park with details a bicycle drive. 

Details on WeCare Giveaway

Christina has more information on the bike giveaway

August 15, Event Locations:

  • Washington Park-1859 N. 40th St.
  • Brown Deer Park- 7835 N. Green Bay RD.
  • King Center- 1531 W. Vliet St.
  • Kosciusko Park- 2201 S. Seventh St.

Details on bike theft and safey

Christina talks with police about bike theft and safety

All locations will have bike mechanics on-site to fix minor bike repairs such as flat tires or slipped chains.

Giving back to the community through a bicycle drive

ll location will have bike mechanics on-site to fix minor bike repairs such as a flat tires or slipped chains.