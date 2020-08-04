Is Courteney Cox returning to the big screen? Gino has the scoop
On an almost fall-like day, it's only fitting that today's Hollywood headlines are a little spooky. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on what's happening in Tinseltown -- starting with Courteney Cox returning to the big screen.
MILWAUKEE - On an almost fall-like day, it's only fitting that today's Hollywood headlines are a little spooky. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on what's happening in Tinseltown -- starting with Courteney Cox returning to the big screen.