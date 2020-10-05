Individuals with disabilities find success with programs by Goodwill

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month which is a significant time for Goodwill
MILWAUKEE - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month which is a significant time for Goodwill to highlight the opportunities they provide at their stores. Brian is at the James O. Wright Center For Work and Training showing how essential Goodwill is to prepare individuals with disabilities for the future.
Individuals with disabilities are finding great success with programs set up by Goodwill
Brian is showing how doing laundry is just the start for some of these dedicated individuals hoping to find employment.
How quick do you think you can you fold a shirt? Maybe 5 seconds?
Brian is in the classroom at Goodwill's training facility where their employees learn how to fold a shirt in two seconds
Three tips on how to create a welcoming environment for people of all abilities
