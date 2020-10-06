If you could make any flavor Rice Krispy treat, what would it be? Fun flavors are what Carrie’s Crispies are known for and Brian is in West Allis seeing how they make their special crispy creations.

About Carrie's Crispies (website)

Carrie’s Crispies started in 2015 when Carrie took her passion for Rice Crispie Treats and turned it into the first dedicated Rice Crispie Treat Company in the Midwest, basing themselves out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Together with her husband Brian, they will forever change the way you think about the ordinary Rice Crispie Treat!

Carrie’s Crispies are built on love, passion and an unceasing sweet tooth, that together make the perfect rendition of a childhood favorite. Carrie’s Crispies are not just any ordinary Rice Crispie Treat - each has been specially crafted to satisfy your sweet tooth and take you back to the simple joys of life. With a menu full of fresh, fun flavors, there is something to delight everyone’s taste buds. From seasonal flavors to salty blends, and explosive sweetness and discriminating bites, Carrie’s Crispies are the perfect treats for every day and every occasion - birthdays, weddings, holidays, corporate events, and more importantly, a treat for yourself.

Be sure to visit Carrie’s Crispies often. We are always reinventing and recreating recipes to introduce new flavors and new combinations that will surely delight.