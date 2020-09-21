Honey Acres is part museum, part retail store and part manufacturing plant

Did you know that there is a honey museum in Wisconsin? Honey Acres is a family-owned and operated honey manufacturing plant that’s been around for nearly 170 years. Brian is on Neosho this morning getting an inside look at all things honey.

About Honey Acres (website)

Wholesale Information: Honey Acres is a manufacturer and you can set up a wholesale account with us by reaching out to Tiarra: Tiarra@honeyacres.com

Our Story: Honey Acres, located in Wisconsin, is home to a honey museum, retail store and manufacturing plant. We jar and manufacture all our own products in house. These fresh, unfiltered, raw, and unprocessed honey products will succeed your honey expectations and make your taste buds sing. We take pride in everything that goes out of our plant and we know you will enjoy it.

Advertisement

We are driven by Tradition: Bringing you the best in honey and honey products has been the Diehnelt family tradition for over 160 years. In 1852, Christian Friederich Diehnelt brought his skill, knowledge, and love for beekeeping from Rosswein, Germany to the meadowlands of Wisconsin. The new location, abundant with fresh clover and wildflowers during the summer months was the perfect combination to produce the sweetest honey. As his business grew, he shared his talents with his son, August, who learned that making the best honey required hard work, special care, and patience.

Five generations later and another family extension/addition of the Gabrielian Family joining the Honey Acres' family in 2007, the quality that C.F. Diehnelt demanded over 160 years ago still inspires Honey Acres today. The Gabrielian family is also a 5 generation beekeeping family with the same family tradition and honey experience to keep the Honey Acres' legacy going. Located on 40 Acres in rural Neosho Wisconsin midway between Milwaukee and Madison.