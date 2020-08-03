Health and wellness: 3 easy ways you can incorporate supplements into your daily routine

Many people looking to improve their overall health and wellness are turning to supplements. Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, joins FOX6 WakeUp with three easy ways you can incorporate them into your daily routine.

1. Hydration Station

During the summertime when it's hot and we are prone to sweating more, the body may lose minerals and electrolytes that are essential for keeping us hydrated.

Drinking fluids is crucial to staying healthy and maintaining the function of every system in the body, including the heart, brain, and muscles.

Nuun tabs are a great way to boost your hydration. This tiny tablet contains electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride, and calcium that are essential to staying hydrated and provide important functions in the body.

Just plop into your favorite beverage like this watermelon basil bliss mocktail and let the fizz and hydration begin!

Watermelon Basil Bliss Mocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup cubed fresh watermelon

4 oz. water

1 tablet Nuun Sport Watermelon flavor

1 spring basil

Ice cubes

Lime wedge

Instructions:

1. Using a handheld blender, puree fresh watermelon

2. Dissolve 1 Nuun tablet in 4oz. water

3. In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, dissolved Nuun tab, pureed watermelon and basil leaves

4. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, then strain over fresh ice into a glass cup

5. Garnish with lime wedge and basil leaf

2. Brighten Up with Vitamin C

Summer is a time for fun in the sun but too much sun many not be good for us.

Vitamin C has been praised for anti-aging and brightening benefits but also plays a key role in collagen synthesis that may help heal damaged skin or repair and prevent dry skin if you get too much sun.

Adding a daily moisturizer that is infused with vitamin C like this Derma E vitamin C renewing moisturizer can help naturally support collagen while hydrating and protecting the skin.

3. Recover with Collagen

Many of us are more active in the summer, enjoying biking, hiking and other outdoor sports to get in our daily exercise.

To help recover from activity supplements like collagen peptides may help relieve joint pain and help boost muscle mass lost during exercise.

Collagen is the most important protein in the body, it is a major component in connective tissue and provides structure to skin and strengthens bones.

Mixing collagen supplements like this unflavored Vital Protein powder into snacks like these matcha and collagen-infused energy bites is an easy grab and go snack that can be eaten during a break on the trail.

Matcha and Collagen Powder- Coated Energy Bites Recipe

Ingredients:

¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tsp. Collagen Powder

2 tsp. Matcha Powder

½ cup quick-cooking rolled oats

½ cup crispy quinoa

6 Medjool dates, pitted and finely chopped

½ cup almond butter

¼ cup Fresh Thyme honey

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, combine coconut with matcha powder; set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, combine oats, quinoa, and dates. Stir in almond butter and honey until oat mixture is coated. With moistened hands, shape rounded tablespoons of the mixture into balls.

3. Roll each ball in coconut mixture until coated. Place in an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 5 days.