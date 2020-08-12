Expand / Collapse search

Grey House Creative Market is part market, cafe, cocktail bar, and DIY workshop

WAUWATOSA - Grey House Creative Market is part market, cafe, cocktail bar, and DIY workshop. Brian is in Wauwatosa with more on what this local business offers while exploring his creative side.

About Greyhouse Creative Market (website)

Greyhouse Creative Market is a unique DIY workshop where our craft experts help you create a personalized piece of home decor! We provide all of the raw materials, tools, and instructions.   You don't need experience and will leave amazed at what you made--that is our DIY promise!  You can sign up for one of our open workshops or host your own crafty night out, corporate event, team exercise, or private party.  Coming SOON will be our market boutique where you can customize home accessories to suit your taste and style.   Check out our gallery page for an example of our projects and our workshop calendar to sign up today!

