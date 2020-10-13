Halloween Express at State Fair Park has thousands of costumes

Trick-Or-Treat may be canceled this year in some areas due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t dressing up and celebrating at home. Brian is at State Fair where Halloween Express has thousands of costumes to choose from.

About Halloween Express (website)

Conveniently located just off I-94, Halloween Express State Fair Park is located next to the Pettit National Ice Center. Look for the giant pumpkin! Our State Fair Park location serves home haunters and would be ghouls in West Allis, Wauwatosa, Waukesha, and Greenfield.

Find everything from props and scary decorations to this year’s hottest costumes and accessories. Whether you planned your look months in advance or you need to buy a last-minute costume on your way to the party you’re sure to find what you are looking for this 2020 Halloween season at Halloween Express! Please see our Facebook Page for the most up-to-date information.

Advertisement

To contact us, please call 414-386-1210.

Store HoursPlease refer to the store’s Facebook Page has hours vary throughout the Halloween season.

Admission PricesFREE admission.

Please NoteFREE parking.