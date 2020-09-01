Fun parents and kids can enjoy at Lakeshore State Park in Milwaukee

You know what they say -- it's cooler by the lake. The same applies to family time. Our Milwaukee mom has more on the fun parents and kids can enjoy at Lakeshore State Park.

About Lakeshore State Park (website)

In the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Lakeshore State Park is adjacent to the Henry W. Maier Festival Grounds and Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin. The park is an urban oasis offering a small beach and accessible paved trails that link to Milwaukee's other lakefront parks and the Hank Aaron State Trail. The park offers great views of the city and Lake Michigan and has a reservable, overnight boat slip.

An annual park sticker or trail pass is required to visit state parks and trails. Buy before you go: annual and daily passes are NOT available for purchase at individual properties.

Office buildings, visitor centers, observation towers, enclosed shelters and playgrounds remain closed. Campgrounds are open with special conditions. Properties may be limiting admission based on capacity. For more information, please see:

COVID-19 Information Webpage