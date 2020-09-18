From Oktoberfest to Halloween -- the Racine Zoo is celebrating the season. Beth Heidorn, the executive director of the Racine Zoo joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

The Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure.

Halloween Glow will allow guests to enjoy an enchanting Halloween experience from the comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter the Racine Zoo at the 200 Goold Street entrance gate and follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the Zoo. The light displays, with their ghostly charms, will be perfect for guests of all ages.

This drive-through event will run a total of 20 nights between Oct. 7 and Nov. 1. The event will be held between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Admission is only $5 per person and free for children ages two years and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate (cash and credit cards only). This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed.

To learn more, visit https://www.racinezoo.org.