For years The Menomonee Valley was full of vacant buildings and abandoned land, but that’s no longer the case

Valley Week is and annual series of events that showcases all Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley has to offer - and it’s coming back in a few weeks! Brian is in the Valley with a preview of the native gardening portion of this year’s event.

About Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley (website)

Scale a career ladder, catch a Major League ballgame, learn about the Harley-Davidson legacy, improve your poker game. Fish or kayak in the Menomonee River. Bike or run on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Enjoy life's simple pleasures with a picnic in Three Bridges Park along the Menomonee River. You’ll find all this and more down in the Valley, all against a backdrop of trains that nod to Milwaukee's past and large manufacturers and producers that are leading us toward its future.

Milwaukee's Menomonee River Valley was once the homeland to Native American tribes, including the Potawatomi. As the city developed into the Machine Shop of the World in the 1800s and 1900s, the Menomonee River Valley was its engine with hundreds of companies and thousands of jobs. Unsustainable growth damaged the land, but strong partnerships linked through Menomonee Valley Partners has brought it back to life with sustainable businesses, some of the largest entertainment destinations in Wisconsin, and acres of green space and parks.