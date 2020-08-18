Find joy in pushing paint around a canvas? There’s a local art school, gallery that has classes for ages

If you find joy in pushing paint around a canvas there’s a local art school and gallery that has classes for all ages. This morning Brian is getting creative at Find Your Light Art School and Gallery in Cudahy.

About Find Your Light Art School and Gallery (website)

Core courses are designed to be your introduction to"

drawing/sketching with pencil and/or charcoal

working with paint, canvas and tools

understanding color and value

Courses may be 1, 2 or 3 hours long for a set number of weeks. These courses will help you understand concepts like perspective, line, form, proportion, shape, composition, point of light, etc. Important drawing principles are the building blocks of every painting and are addressed in every class. A clear appreciation for these concepts can greatly improve your drawings and paintings. With each project you are learning to see as an artist and building skills.