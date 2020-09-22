Family-friendly, non-competitive: 24th Annual Joe’s Run, Walk and Roll

The annual Joe's Run, Walk & Roll is designed to be accessible to all ages and people of all abilities. That's especially true with a new virtual approach this year. Broadscope Disability Services executive director, Mary Schinkowitch joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on the 20th annual event.

"We invite you to join us for the 24th Annual Joe’s Run, Walk and Roll! This event is typically a family-friendly, non-competitive 1, 3 or 5k that is designed to be accessible for individuals of all abilities. Although we are unable to gather for an in-person event out of caution for the health and safety of attendees, we are thrilled to be looking at the event in a brand new way.

In honor of Broadscope celebrating 50 years of advancing opportunities for individuals with disabilities, we are asking the community to “Show Us Your Fifty!”Participants can still run, walk and roll or can complete an activity of their choice."