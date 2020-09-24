Fall means football! Here’s a fun way to serve brats

Expand / Collapse search

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun way to serve brats!&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - Fall means football! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun way to serve brats! 

Brat Bundles

Ingredients:

  • 1 tube (8 ounce) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 4-5 smoked cheddar bratwurst or smoked regular brats or polish sausages
  • 1 egg, beaten

Directions:

Separate the dough into four pieces, keeping triangles together, so that you have 4 big squares. Cut each square into one inch strips with a pizza cutter for a total of 32 pieces. Cut the brats into one inch pieces for a total of 32 pieces.

Roll the dough around each piece of bratwurst. Brush with egg wash. Place the bundles upright on a cookie sheet and bake in a preheated 425 degree oven for 12-15 minutes until golden. Great with spicy mustard for dipping.

