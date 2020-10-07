Enjoy an enchanting Halloween experience from the comfort of your vehicle

It’s the first of its kind for the Racine area and guaranteed to light up the night. Brian is in Racine previewing the Racine Zoo’s Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure.

Halloween Glow will allow guests to enjoy an enchanting Halloween experience from the comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter the Racine Zoo at the 200 Goold Street entrance gate and follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the Zoo. The light displays, with their ghostly charms, will be perfect for guests of all ages.

This drive-through event will run a total of 20 nights between Oct. 7 and Nov. 1. The event will be held between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Admission is only $5 per person and free for children ages two years and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate (cash and credit cards only). This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed.

To learn more, visit https://www.racinezoo.org.